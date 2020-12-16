Larry Gebur

Larry Gebur, 65, Garrison, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at his home. Memorial services will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Garrison. Burial will be held 4:30 p.m. at Rosehill Cemetery in Minot.

Larry was born Sept. 14, 1955 in Cando to Wayne and Darlene (Boldt) Gebur. He attended two years of school at Jim Hill High School in Minot before moving to Surrey where he graduated high school. As a teenager, Larry worked at the races and Dakota Surplus. On Aug. 2, 1980, Larry married Deb Hendershot in Minot. They spent their lives together and raised two beautiful children, Ron and Camille. Tragedy struck their family when their son Ron W. Gebur was killed in action in the Iraq War on May 13, 2006. Their love for each other and their family, and a strong faith kept them together throughout the years. Larry had a long courageous battle with cancer, but he remained diligent with a positive outlook and had 14 great years while in remission.

Larry worked as a salesman at Iseman Mobile Home in Minot and Border States Electric where he made many good friends. After the business in Minot closed, he worked for the company in Bismarck for a short time. He also worked at the Coal Creek Power Plant for a time. Larry then decided to pursue a career in law enforcement, starting at the Ward County Jail. At the jail he was the correctional supervisor for four years. From there, he began a long career with the Federal Bureau of Prisons as a correctional counselor. Larry worked mostly in Pekin, Illinois, where in 2005 was the Correctional Employee of the year. He also received many awards over the years from the ATF, FBI, CIA, U.S. Marshals Office and many other law enforcement agencies. Larry touched so many people's lives. He was a huge assest in his work as a correctional counselor in the rehabilitation of the inmate population at FCI Sheridan, Oregon and FCI in Pekin, Illinois. At his retirement party, the streets were literally lined with fellow coworkers and friends.

Larry truly enjoyed remodeling projects on his home, especially while working with several family members. He was so appreciative of their help and talents.

Larry is survived by his wife, Deb, Garrison; daughter, Camille Gebur; daughter-in-law, Bethany Gebur; grandson, Gage Evan Gebur, father, Wayne Gebur; brother, Ron R. Gebur, Deering; sisters, Vicky (Terry) Miller, Kathy (Joe) Piper; several nieces and nephews, and a special friend, Blaine Kotasek.

He was preceded in death by his son, Ron W. Gebur, mother, Darlene, sister-in-law, Donna Gebur, and a special friend, Doug Schieve.

The family prefers memorials to CHI Home Health Care/Hospice in Bismarck.

