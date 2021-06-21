Larry Lysne

Larry Alan Lysne, 70, passed away unexpectedly at home in Fairbanks, Alaska on June 8, 2021.

Larry was born on March 14, 1951 in New Rockford to Robert and Helen (Larson) Lysne. He grew up on Arrowood National Wildlife Refuge and attended Kensal Public School, graduating in 1969.

After graduation, he moved to Grand Forks to attend UND. He married Joan Nieland (Lutovsky) in November 1970. They had two children, Maggi Leigh and Colby Ames. They divorced in 1978.

Larry completed a bachelor's degree in education from Minot State College in 1985. In 1991 he returned to UND where he earned a Master of Science degree in wildlife management. He worked for the Bureau of Reclamation in Bismarck where he met his wife, Sheila Dufford. They were married on July 28, 1995 near Estes Park, Colorado.

In 2001, Larry and Sheila moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, where he worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a biologist/pilot.

Larry remained in Alaska for the rest of his life, returning to "The Farm" in North Dakota often to spend time with family and friends. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, bird watching and photography.

Larry is survived by his loving wife, Sheila Dufford, Fairbanks, Alaska, his daughter Maggi Lysne (Daryl) Lund, Thompson, his son Colby (Amy) Lysne, Bismarck. Three grandsons, Jonah Lund, Jack Lund, and Spencer Lysne. Two sisters, Susan (James) Bond, Jamestown and Jo Lysne (Kevin Beach), Carrington.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents as well as a brother, Glen Lysne.

There will be a service in Fairbanks as well as a service with burial at Viking Lutheran Church near Maddock on Saturday, June 26 at 4 p.m.