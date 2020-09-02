Larry Meyers

My brother, Larry James Dewey Meyers loaded up his last load of beautiful white oak Aug. 31, 2020, to make his final delivery to his God.

Services will be held 10:30 a.m. CST Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the First Presbyterian Church in Mandan. Interment will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, south of Mandan, with a lunch at the church after the internment.

"Jim" was born to Rev. Larry and Mrs. Ellen Arline (Swindle) Meyers Sept. 18, 1952, in Long Beach, Calif. He was the third of six children.

In 1966, my parents loaded up their family and moved from Gardena, Calif., to Carson, where our dad was a minister of the First Presbyterian Church in Carson and New Salem.

Jim graduated in 1970 from Carson High School (Go Chieftains!). He was a stellar athlete lettering in football and track, where he still holds track records today. My brother likes physical kinds of work, the dirtier the better! After attending Minot State College, he joined the Army and was stationed in Alaska during the Vietnam War.

He married Brenda Mcphetridge in 1982 and they had one child, Joshua James.

He was a logger and truck driver. In 1988, he rolled his log truck changing his life forever. Even though his short-term memory was affected, Jim loved to talk about "the old days." He was literally a mountain man who lived simply. He loved God and was, deep in his soul, a kind man, just a little non-conforming.

Larry J.D. is survived by his son, Joshua; sisters, Suzy Pfliiger and Miriam Hickman; brother, Jon (Vicki) Meyers and sister-in-law, Susan Meyers; nephews, Scott (Stacey) Pfliiger, David (Roxi) Pfliiger Brandon (Tassa) Meyers; nieces, Larri' (Brian) Schmid, Amber (Josh) Porter, Charlene Kimble and many great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by lifelong friends, Russ Stephan and Charlene Glass of Torrence, Calif., who loved him like a brother.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; a sister, Karen Larri' Meyers; and just recently his brother, Bobby Meyers; brothers-in-law, Douglas Pfliiger and John Hickman.

Drive on Jimbo-Rock, peace out Bro!

