Feb. 19, 1936 - Dec. 31, 2021

FARGO - Larry Rittgarn, 85, Fargo, died Friday, Dec. 31, in Eventide on Eighth. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 13, at Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home in Fargo.