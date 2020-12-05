Menu
Search
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Larry Rosenau

Larry Rosenau

Larry Alan Rosenau, 61, Hazen, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Dec. 3, 2020. His smile and kind heart will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Services will be held 10 a.m. CST Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church, Hazen. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. CST Monday at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.

Grateful to have shared in his life are his wife, Tauni, Hazen; his son, Kyle, Mandan; his father, John, Bismarck; his stepchildren, Andrew Basley, Daniel (Felisha) Basley, Sherri (Chris) Kinn, Bethany (Phil) Karaba, all of Superior, Wis.; Spencer Mattheis, Fort Sill Training Camp, Okla., and Mason Mattheis, Bismarck; grandchildren Adam, Jenny, Bradan, Lillie, Brylei, Madelyn, Colton, Chloe, and Claire; as well as his brother, Daryl (Eileen) Rosenau, Bismarck, and two nieces, Kristin (Chris) Olson and Kara (Sam) Caven.

He is rejoicing in heaven with his mother, Betty Rosenau.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH
1301 HWY 49 N, Beulah, ND 58523
Dec
8
Service
10:00a.m.
Peace Lutheran Church
, Hazen, North Dakota
Funeral services provided by:
Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.