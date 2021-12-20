Menu
Larvel Anderson
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021

Larvel Anderson

In loving memory of Larvel Clifford Anderson from New Salem, ND, who passed away on December 14, 2021. Larvel was born on June 8th, 1938 to Oliver and Clara (Seim) Anderson in Almont, ND. On June 9th, 1957 he married the love of his life Jeanette (Hoesel). They were married 64 wonderful years.

Larvel enjoyed farming with his father growing crops and raising cattle. Larvel and Jeanette moved into New Salem in 1973. He then enjoyed numerous adventures like a small carpet cleaning business and signing up oil leases in the community. In 1996 they purchased Anderson Apartments where they lived until Aug of 2021, when they moved to Andover, MN to live with their daughter.

Larvel is survived by his wife, Jeanette, two daughters Nancy (Jeff) Slag, Andover, MN, and Susan (Chris) Beno, Aurora, CO. Five grandchildren, Jamie (Ron) Bair, Travis (Stacy) Kaelberer, Dustin (Sam) Kaelberer, Andrew (Dani) Kaelberer, Gabriel Beno and step granddaughter Kristy (Gary) Jacobs. Three great grandchildren, Weston, Faith and Baylor and 4 step great- grandchildren, Ryley, Brooklyn, Tavin and Eloise. Brother Clayton Anderson, sisters June (Chester) Kaelberer and Alice Bopp and brother-in-law Dennis Stayton.

Larvel was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Wilfred Bopp and sister-in-law, Helen Stayton and step grandson Michael Slag.

A celebration of his life to be announced for the summer of 2022 in New Salem.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 20, 2021.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the God of comfort bring the family peace.
Jan
December 20, 2021
