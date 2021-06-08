Laura Schindler

Laura Alma Schindler, 90, died peacefully on June 3, 2021 at St. Gabriel's Community, Bismarck. Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at the McClusky United Methodist Church. A small private family service will be held at the McClusky Cemetery.

Laura was born June 10, 1930 to Floyd and Edith (Pottenger) Titus at their farm south of Fillmore. As an only child, she spent many hours reading, caring for the farm animals, playing with the dogs, and riding their horses. She cherished the times her aunts, uncles, and cousins came to visit. Laura began her education in a country school and graduated from Benson County Agricultural and Training School. It was her dream to attend college. She was grateful for the privilege to attend and graduate from Concordia College where she sang in the concert choir. Her career in education led her to McClusky where she began teaching English in 1952.

From the time she met Mel, Laura and Doc became a couple. Laura married Dr. Melvin Schindler on July 19, 1953 in Esmond. Together they raised their four children. As a devoted mother with a teacher's heart, she led Girls Scouts, Cub Scouts, and 4-H.She taught Bible school, Sunday school, and youth group. She cheered her children, grandchildren, and neighborhood kids at many concerts and sporting events through the years.

After marrying Doc, his family and friends quickly became hers. Dick and Karla, Norm and Lynn, Carol and Marv, and their families became her family and close friends. Holidays, golf weekends, times at the lake, and vacations together were some of her favorite family memories.

The friends she made throughout the years, she held close to her heart. She often spoke of ladies in her birthday club, Senior Center, Bible studies, Eastern Star, Homemakers Club, and on her bowling teams.

Laura had a gift for hospitality. Her home was always open to others. Neighborhood kids were always welcome to join her own children in playing pool or ping pong and eating the latest baked goodies that were sitting on the counter. Friends would be invited to play bridge, enjoy a game of marbles or hand and foot, eat Sunday dinner after church, or enjoy coffee and dessert after a high school sports event. She enjoyed preparing meals for the hunting groups and fishing crews. Laura's barbequed chicken was always a hit and her hunter's breakfasts were legendary.

Serving others brought joy to Laura. She deeply loved and cared for her parents and several aunts as they needed more assistance in their later years. She enjoyed stopping by with some caramel rolls and visiting a neighbor who was sick or sharing a recording of the church service and visiting with elderly friends.

Laura had many interests and talents. Some of her favorites were cooking, baking, reading, gardening, sewing, quilting, painting and photography.

Laura combined her love of music and talent for teaching with her faith. Throughout her life, she joyfully sang in choirs, cantatas, and a ladies' trio and played piano for children's Sunday school and worship services. She would smile as she recalled the friends she made, service projects completed and times of fellowship at camp with United Methodist Women.

Laura's final years were spent at St. Gabriel's Community in Bismarck where she enjoyed more time with Mel, special music groups, listening to books on tape, and visits with the puppies. As her health failed, she eagerly awaited being reunited with Melvin and her family in heaven.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Edith Titus; husband, Dr. Melvin Schindler; son, Dr. Robert Schindler; and granddaughter, Katie Schindler Prins.

She is survived by her sons Dr. Keith (Karen) Schindler and Dr. James (Marcedes) Schindler; daughter Linda (Lyndon) Anderson; daughter-in-law Lynn Schindler; sisters-in-law Carol Linde and Ann Lynn Schindler; grandchildren Eric (Sonya), Jacob, Kelly, Joseph, Victoria, and Mikaela Schindler, Sarah and Loren Anderson, and (Nicholas Prins); and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the McClusky Cemetery fund. Cards may be sent to Dr. Keith Schindler, 3410 Overlook Drive, Bismarck, ND 58503.

