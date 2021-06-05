Menu
Laura Schindler
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Laura Schindler, 90, Bismarck, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at St. Gabriel's Community, Bismarck. Further arrangements pending with Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service.


Brian and Jane jesperson
June 9, 2021
Keith, Jim, Linda and families, Laura will be greatly missed. I'm sure she's having a wonderful reunion with our Lord and all of those who have gone before. May your memories bring a smile to your face as you reflect the life you shared with her. With love, hugs, prayers and sympathy, Laura's cousin, Charlotte
Charlotte M Guptill
Family
June 7, 2021
We are so sorry for yet another loss! May you rest in Gods comfort and peace!! John has great memories of Laura!
John and Sharon Sonneson
June 6, 2021
