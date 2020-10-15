Lauretta Taylor

Lauretta "Wizzy" Taylor, 80, of Mandan, N.D., passed away unexpectedly at home on Sept. 24, 2020.

Lauretta was born April 8, 1940, in East Chicago, Indiana, the son of the late Valentine and Mary (Furman) Balog. She was raised in Northwest Indiana and graduated high school in Highland, Indiana.

Lauretta met the love of her life, James "Ted" Taylor in Highland, Indiana, on a blind date. The two were married in Highland in October 1958. Ted preceded her in death in 2018.

Lauretta enjoyed serving as a den mother, a home room mother, field trip chaperone, a little league mom and volunteering for numerous church and community functions. In her free time, she enjoyed being on the river with Ted on their pontoon boat. Lauretta loved all her pups over the years; Ginger, Skylar, Putz, Otis, Lady, Max and Kruzer were excitedly wagging their tails waiting for her on the other side of the Rainbow Bridge.

Additionally, Lauretta was preceded in death by her brothers, James "Jim," Duane and Steven.

She is survived by her daughter, Caroline Taylor, Mandan; sons, Craig (Sharon) Taylor, Mandan, and Brian (Susan) Taylor, Sheridan, Wyo.; grandchildren, Christopher Taylor; Jessica (Nathaneil) Baladad, Brandi (Steve) Wald; Sarah (Zach) Gainous, Emily and Eric Taylor; great-grandchildren, Kiau, Tyler and Aria Taylor; Siena, Steven Jr., and Thomas Wald and Ella Taylor; and many nephews.

Cremation has taken place. Burial services for Lauretta and Ted will take place at a future date at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet, Illinois. The family is requesting donations in Lauretta's name to Central Dakota Humane Society, 2104 37th St., Mandan, N.D., 58554, or any animal charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements are being handled with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.