LaVelle Anvik

LaVelle Luella Anvik, 85, of Stanton, went home to the Lord on May 31, 2021. She passed away at Elm Crest Manor, New Salem, surrounded by her daughters. Services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, June 7, 2021 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Stanton with Pastor Dennis Ristvedt officiating. Burial will follow at Our Savior's Lutheran Cemetery, rural Stanton.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.