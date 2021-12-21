Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lavern Frankfurth
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND

Lavern Frankfurth

Lavern "Frank" Frankfurth, 75, Bismarck, passed away Dec. 19, 2021, of natural causes. A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 at Bismarck Funeral Home. Family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.

Frank was born Dec. 6, 1946, at the hospital in Eureka, South Dakota to Theodore and Irene Frankfurth. He was raised in Ashley and graduated high school in 1964. From the age of 13 Frank worked at Red Owl Grocery Store in Ashley carrying out and delivering groceries. He attended National School of Meat Cutting in Toledo, Ohio graduating in 1965 and went to work for Grenz's Grocery Store in Lehr until May of 1968.

Frank was united in marriage to the love of his life, Linda Schmitt of Zeeland on June 7, 1968. They moved to Bismarck, where Frank worked for Red Owl, Warehouse Market and Barlows Econo Foods for many years until retiring from the meat business in 2006, after 41 years.

Frank enjoyed playing pinochle with his friends Friday afternoons at the Mandan Moose. He was in partnership with Les Walther owning Frankfurth and Walther Percheron Ranch. He loved raising and selling registered black Percheron draft horses.

He is survived by his wife of 53 ½ years, Linda; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Carol and sister, Susan Schultes (special friend, Steven) and niece, Michelle Schumacher and her family.

Those wishing to sign the online guestbook or leave a message of condolence please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Dec
23
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Garland Bechthold introduced me to this famous man and his business partner in Percheron horses years ago, when I was looking to buy one. He said they had a great reputation and I trust what Garland knows, so I called and talked to Frank several times. Although I never met him because he didn't have a Gray Percheron, I did have several very interesting conversations with Frank and learned much about Percheron history from our talks. Garland had the pleasure of finally meeting Frank in the Fall of 2021, when he purchased 2 mares and a foal from him. He said he had never spoken to a guy as knowledgeable about Percherons as Frank was! I feel that we have lost a very important pillar in the history of these mighty horses who helped build the world! Wherever I go having to do with Percheron's, Frank's name always seems to sneak into the conversation! Garland sends his condolences! He said Frank was the most genuine and great minded guy he'd ever bought a horse from. Frank really cared about how the horses were fairing that he had sold to someone. He called Garland regularly to see how things were going with the horses! I wish I had met Frank! It's hard seeing the foundation folks of the Draft Horse world pass, along with all the knowledge and wisdom! Thanks for all the conversations, Frank! I wish I had met you, and you will not be forgotten!
Sheila Smith
Friend
January 25, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results