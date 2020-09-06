LaVerne Dale Boyko

LaVerne Dale Boyko, age 76, of Hawley, MN, died on August 20, 2020 in Brigham City, UT.

LaVerne was born October 24, 1943 in Turtle Lake, ND to Dan and Elsie (Alexenko) Boyko. He was raised on the family farm near Ruso and graduated high school from Turtle Lake. He continued his education by attending North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, ND receiving a vocational degree in auto body repair, but his true passion would always be small business.

At the age of 11, LaVerne was baptized into the Seventh-day Adventist Church. He would remain a lifelong member of the church, most recently attending and serving at the Red River Seventh-day Adventist Church in Fargo, ND.

LaVerne was always looking for a way to turn a profit, and in the 1980s he started a small fruit business over the summers. He would earn quite a reputation across the state of ND for his traveling roadside fruit stand, "Boyko Fruit," which he would go on to make a lifelong business.

He is survived by three sons Greg (Gretchen) Boyko, Michael (Ashley) Boyko, Mark Boyko; three grandchildren Joshua Boyko, Alyssa Boyko, Seth Boyko; three brothers Roger (Karen) Boyko, Gene (Charlene) Boyko, Kimber (Kimberly) Boyko; two sisters Delilah (Garry) Treft, Charlene (Frank) Gorden; numerous nieces and nephews; and a multitude of extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Betty (Davidson); his parents Dan and Elsie; a sister Doris (Clarence) Striha; and a grandson, Bennet Wade Boyko.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 10 at the Fargo Seventh-day Adventist Church (5718 36th St S, Fargo, ND). A simple luncheon will be served in the fellowship hall following the service. For those who are unable to attend in person, we plan to live-stream the service on the church's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/fargoadventist).