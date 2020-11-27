LaVonne Sletten

On Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, LaVonne A. Sletten, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at age 82.

LaVonne was born on July 15, 1938 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Herman Schultz and Nadine Cogan. She received her LPN in nursing in Dickinson and practiced nursing in North Dakota and Canada.

On Aug. 15, 1969 she married Harry Sletten. They raised two sons, Ole and Royd, and two daughters, LaVonne and Delight.

LaVonne was an avid card player, bingo enthusiast, and enjoyed visiting the casinos. It was the camaraderie with her friends and family that made these events memorable and fun. She also enjoyed cross stitching, reading, and spending time with family. She had an infectious, goofy sense of humor, no problem expressing her opinion, and a love for coffee and popcorn.

LaVonne was preceded in death by her husband Harry.

She is survived by her four children, Ole (Blanca), Royd (Becky), LaVonne (Dan), and Delight (Todd), nine grandchildren, her two sisters, Ruth Black and Gwen Thompson.

Memorial donations can be sent to Golden Age Club, 119 N Center Ave, Center, ND 58530.