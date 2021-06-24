Menu
Lavonne Stegmiller
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
4211 Old Red Trail
Mandan, ND

Lavonne Stegmiller

Lavonne Stegmiller, 67, Mandan, passed away June 22, 2021, at her home, surrounded by family. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26 at DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory (4211 Old Red Trail), Mandan with Rev. Bethany Haberstroh officiating. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place.

Lavonne was born Aug. 2, 1953, at Richardton to Herman and Anne (Heinle) Bertsch. She was raised and educated in Hebron and graduated from Hebron High School in 1971. She attended Dickinson State University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in business and German. She married Michael Stegmiller on Oct. 30, 1976. They made their home on the family farm near Flasher. Being raised in town, she learned quickly about farming and ranching. Lavonne had numerous furry friends over the years but especially the orphaned coyote "Napper" and racoon "Peanut." Michael passed away in December 2016. She enjoyed playing cards and going to the casinos. She loved spending time with family and friends. Lavonne was a friend to everyone.

She is survived by her sister, Laverne Seehafer; brother-in-law, Dean Baesler; numerous nieces, nephews, the Stegmiller family and special friends, Fran and Deb.

Lavonne was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Janice Baesler, brother, Gary Bertsch, and niece, Erin Seehafer; brother-in-law, Steve Seehafer; mother and father-in-law, Manuel and Frances Stegmiller.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory
4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan, ND
Funeral services provided by:
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our condolences to the family. Praying for her. Eternal Rest, Grant Unto Her O Lord and Let Perpetual Light Shine Upon Her. May She Rest in Peace. Amen. May Her Soul and the Souls of all the Faithful Departed, Through the Mercy of God, Rest in Peace. Amen.
Evelyn and Clayton Hatzenbuhler
Family
June 24, 2021
