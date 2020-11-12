Lawrence Dockter

Lawrence R. Dockter, 93, Jamestown, passed away Monday morning, Nov. 9, 2020 at the Jamestown Regional Medical Center in Jamestown.

A private family funeral will be held in the Haut Funeral Chapel in Jamestown.

A recording of the service will be available at www.hautfuneralhome.com.

Interment will follow at St. Luke Lutheran Cemetery, Streeter.

Visitation will be held 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by the Haut Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center in Jamestown.