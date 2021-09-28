Lawrence Ebel

Lawrence "Larry" Ebel, 81, Jamestown, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at his home.

Lawrence Duane Ebel was born May 29, 1940 three miles south of Medina to Emil and Johanna (Schatz) Ebel. He went to country schools his first eight grades then to Medina High School graduating in 1959. After graduating he worked road construction until entering the U.S. Army on Jan. 3, 1961. Lawrence participated in basic training at Fort Rice, Kansas then military police training at Fort Gordon, Georgia. He did a tour at Stutgart, Germany with the 385th military police battalion and was honorably discharged from active duty Dec. 20, 1963 at Fort Hamilton, New York with the rank of SP4.

Lawrence went back to construction until Sept. 3, 1963 when he went to work at the crippled children's school now the Anne Carlsen Center for children. He retired April 30, 2006.

On Dec. 20, 1963 he was united in marriage to Arlene Jean Hiller. They had two sons Craig and Jeffrey.

Lawrence is survived by a very special friend Lucy Mayer; son Jeffrey (Dawn) Ebel; granddaughter Jordan.

Preceded in death by his parents Emil and Johanna Ebel, wife Arlene, son Craig, sister Carol, in-laws Alvin and Lydia Hiller.

Lawrence always enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson to the Black Hills Sturgis Rally and to Montana Bear Tooth Pass. He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 30 year member of F.O.E. #2337, life member of National Harley Owners Group Hog and Jamestown Hog Chapter.

Memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Jamestown with Pastor Jennifer McDonald officiating. Interment will be in Highland Home Cemetery.

Eddy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.