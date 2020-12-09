Menu
Lawrence Schumacher
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
4211 Old Red Trail
Mandan, ND

Lawrence Schumacher

Lawrence L. Schumacher, 73, Bismarck, passed away Dec. 5, 2020 at a Bismarck hospital. Funeral services will be private family. Burial will be at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Lawrence was born April 27, 1947 at Bismarck, to Joe and Evelyn (Hipfner) Schumacher. He was raised and educated in Bismarck, graduated from Bismarck High School. He married Margaret "Peggy" Wetch on Oct. 14, 1968. He worked as a conductor for the Burlington Northern/Santa Fe Railroad for over 35 years. He enjoyed his family and loved everyone, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife; three children, Terrance, Lisa Schumacher, and Laurie (Justin) Krom; grandchildren, Quentin Schumacher, Kennedy Jacob, and Ella Krom; sister, Gloria Rants, many nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Wes, Wilbur, and Louis.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathies to you all. Was thinking of him the last 2 weeks. My fondest memory now is when we were young yet and he would chase me until he caught me and then he would sit on me and give me a bunch of smooches. He was always our butter ball. May he Rest In Peace and Gods love to you all
Linda & Jim Erhardt
December 10, 2020
