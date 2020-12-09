Lawrence Schumacher

Lawrence L. Schumacher, 73, Bismarck, passed away Dec. 5, 2020 at a Bismarck hospital. Funeral services will be private family. Burial will be at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Lawrence was born April 27, 1947 at Bismarck, to Joe and Evelyn (Hipfner) Schumacher. He was raised and educated in Bismarck, graduated from Bismarck High School. He married Margaret "Peggy" Wetch on Oct. 14, 1968. He worked as a conductor for the Burlington Northern/Santa Fe Railroad for over 35 years. He enjoyed his family and loved everyone, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife; three children, Terrance, Lisa Schumacher, and Laurie (Justin) Krom; grandchildren, Quentin Schumacher, Kennedy Jacob, and Ella Krom; sister, Gloria Rants, many nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Wes, Wilbur, and Louis.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.