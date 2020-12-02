Lawrence Stein

Lawrence Stein, 87, Minot, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Trinity Hospital.

Lawrence was born Sept. 19, 1933, the fourth of 10 children of Joseph G and Julianna (Dietrich) Stein on the family farm near Mandan. He was raised on the family farm and attended Crown Butte School #7 until eighth grade, then he assisted his parents with the operations of the family farm. Lawrence married Johanna Schaefer on Oct. 11, 1954.

Lawrence began his working life at the Mandan Creamery, before starting a career in construction. He worked on the Garrison Snake Creek pump station, the Minot Air Force Base, then working for Northwest Home Improvement for several years. Lawrence would go on to open his own construction company, Minot Home Improvement and begin remodeling drug stores until his retirement in 1998.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening, paddle fishing and attending auction sales looking for trinkets and treasures. He also enjoyed making German foods with his sisters, making red eye and homemade wine, playing marbles or pinochle, and for 20 plus years was on the 7th Calvary Re-enactment team, Company M. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Minot.

Lawrence is survived by:

Children: Arnold Stein, Larry (Tina) Stein, Ron (Jeanne) Stein, Laura (Kevin) Clouse, Todd (Marilyn) Stein; Sisters: Alice Renner, Calif., Judy Mauer, Colo., Rosalie (Curtis) Jensen, Minn., Cecilia Hauf, Lucille (Terry) Hoffman, Wash. 15 grandchildren: Michael Stein, Jen Stein (Guy Hanley), Kristi (Mark) Schaefer, Tina Johnson, Minn., Ethan and Austin Stein, Kelvin (Courtney) Clouse, Julia Clouse (James Rich); Jalane (Caleb) Veer, Jeffrey (Ashley) Stein, Shaundra Stein, Amy, Renae and Vicky Dawson. 19 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Theodore, Clements, Caroline Geiger, Kathleen Sossa, a grandson Jesse Stein, in-laws: Dorene Stein, Theodore Mauer, Daniel Geiger, Robert Renner, Lee Sossa, Emil Hauf, nephews Ricky Stein and Claude Geiger.

Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot. COVID-19 regulations and guidelines will be followed.

Mass of Christian burial: noon Saturday, Dec. 5, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 707 16th Ave SW, Minot.

The service will be livestreamed for the public to view and may be accessed by going to YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkw5wBH7W_IUwKUcuLvhgOw

Burial: Rosehill Memorial Park, Minot

(Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot)