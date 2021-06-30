Leanor Erling

Leanor Erling, 101, Jamestown, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 27, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

Leanor was born to Nick and Marry (Tavis) Gauer on Feb. 11, 1920. She attended school at Glen Ullin grade school and Glen Ullin High School. Upon graduation, she was employed by attorney Saul Halpern. In 1940, she worked for Bank of Glen Ullin as a bookkeeper and teller. In 1941 she was employed as a teller by First National Bank of Pecos, Texas. In 1943, she was employed as a teller and night depository clerk by First National Bank, Tacoma, Washington. In 1945 she returned to Bank of Glen Ullin as an assistant cashier and bank insurance agent and teller. Leanor was an office agent for Vetter Insurance of Linton in 1962. After that she moved to Jamestown in 1967 and worked for Farmer's Union Insurance for a year or so.

In 1948 Leanor married William M. Erling on Feb. 9 at Sacred Heart Church, Glen Ullin. Leanor enjoyed bowling, card playing, fancy work and baking.

Leanor is survived by six children, William (Sheila) Erling, Twin Falls, Idaho, JoAnn (Pat) Eastman, Deadwood, S.D., Kathleen (William) Szarkowski, Coquille, Ore., Donna Mayer, Jamestown, Jeffry (Deb) Erling, Kensal, Mary (Dan) Liberda, Minn.; 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband William, two brothers and four sisters.

Visitation will be held one hour before the service. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 at Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown. Interment will be 12 p.m. Thursday in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

