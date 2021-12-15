Menu
Leland Davis
FUNERAL HOME
Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home
511 West Main Street
Waxahachie, TX

Leland Davis

Leland Davis was born May 16, 1977 to June and Carl Davis in Spokane, Washington.

A certified lawn mower mechanic, he was talented at fixing things. He enjoyed working the ranch and tending the cows. He is remembered as a very loving, giving person, always had a smile on his face, and enjoyed making people laugh.

Leland is survived by his mother June Davis; daughter Willow Katlyn Davis; brothers, Lynn Davis and wife Mary, Lance Davis and wife Shelly, Laroy Davis and wife Nylex, Christopher Davis and wife Brandi, Troy Anderson; and nieces and nephews Brandon Davis, Kyle Davis, Christa Davis, Stefanie Davis, and Christopher Davis Jr.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Leroy Davis.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Boze Mitchell McKibbin Funeral Home Chapel in Waxahachie, Texas.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. also at Boze Mitchell McKibbin Chapel in Waxahachie, Texas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 West Main Street, Waxahachie, Texas.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 15, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home
Rest in peace, little brother. You're the best of us.
Tania
December 20, 2021
RIP buddy my condolences to the Davis family
Mark W Herrin
Friend
December 17, 2021
My condolences to the entire Davis family. I remember Leland from when I would be out at house visiting Lance when he and I were in high school. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Steve Medenwald
Other
December 16, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Boze-Mitchell Funeral Home
December 15, 2021
