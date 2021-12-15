Leland Davis

Leland Davis was born May 16, 1977 to June and Carl Davis in Spokane, Washington.

A certified lawn mower mechanic, he was talented at fixing things. He enjoyed working the ranch and tending the cows. He is remembered as a very loving, giving person, always had a smile on his face, and enjoyed making people laugh.

Leland is survived by his mother June Davis; daughter Willow Katlyn Davis; brothers, Lynn Davis and wife Mary, Lance Davis and wife Shelly, Laroy Davis and wife Nylex, Christopher Davis and wife Brandi, Troy Anderson; and nieces and nephews Brandon Davis, Kyle Davis, Christa Davis, Stefanie Davis, and Christopher Davis Jr.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Leroy Davis.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Boze Mitchell McKibbin Funeral Home Chapel in Waxahachie, Texas.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. also at Boze Mitchell McKibbin Chapel in Waxahachie, Texas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 West Main Street, Waxahachie, Texas.