Lena Norberg

Lena I. Norberg, 94, Killdeer, died Sept. 5, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius Health in Dickinson. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. MDT Friday at Stevenson Funeral Home, Killdeer. Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. CDT Friday at the Butte Cemetery, Butte. Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and share memories of Lena. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn)