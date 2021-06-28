Lenny Langei

Lenny Langei, 76, Bismarck, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at a local care center. Memorial Services will be held at DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 9, with Rev. Joel Samuelson officiating. Family and friends will be gathering from one hour prior to the service. Cremation has taken place.

Lenny was born July 29, 1944, at Fargo, to Arthur and Virginia (Hansen) Langei. He was raised and educated in Fargo. On Sept. 12, 1965, he married Cheryl Risch. He was a truck driver for 45 years until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife; his son, Terry (Janis); daughter, Kim Langei; three grandchildren, Shelby, Rachel, and Jay; two great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Gage.

Lenny was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Art Jr., father and mother-in-law, Jacob (Bernice) Risch; sister-in-law, Judy Karna.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry / Mandan Crematory, Mandan.