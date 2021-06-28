Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lenny Langei
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
4211 Old Red Trail
Mandan, ND

Lenny Langei

Lenny Langei, 76, Bismarck, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at a local care center. Memorial Services will be held at DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 9, with Rev. Joel Samuelson officiating. Family and friends will be gathering from one hour prior to the service. Cremation has taken place.

Lenny was born July 29, 1944, at Fargo, to Arthur and Virginia (Hansen) Langei. He was raised and educated in Fargo. On Sept. 12, 1965, he married Cheryl Risch. He was a truck driver for 45 years until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife; his son, Terry (Janis); daughter, Kim Langei; three grandchildren, Shelby, Rachel, and Jay; two great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Gage.

Lenny was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Art Jr., father and mother-in-law, Jacob (Bernice) Risch; sister-in-law, Judy Karna.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry / Mandan Crematory, Mandan.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Memorial Gathering
9:30a.m.
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan, ND
Jul
9
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan, ND
Funeral services provided by:
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.