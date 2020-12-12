Leo Hoff

Leo Hoff, 79, Napoleon, passed away Dec. 11, 2020, at the Napoleon Care Center. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Leo was born Sept. 12, 1941 to John and Bertha (Grenz) Hoff. He grew up with five other brothers and two sisters 8 miles south of Steele. He was the oldest of the family.

He worked for many farmers in Kidder, Morton and Logan Counties. He loved being with family and friends. In 2006 he became ill and entered the Gackle Nursing Home until July 2020 when he entered the Napoleon Care Center.

He is survived by his three brothers, Emil Hoff, Napoleon, Sam Hoff, Napoleon, Richard Hoff, Napoleon; two sisters, Margaret (Randy) Spotts, Napoleon, Christine Schneider, Bismarck; many nephews, nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Bertha; two brothers, Carl Hoff and Jack Hoff; many aunts; uncles; one brother-in-law, Joseph Schneider.

The family would like to thank the Napoleon Care Center and the Gackle Care Center for the good care he received when he was in there.

