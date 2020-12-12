Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leo Hoff
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Dahlstrom Funeral Home - Napoleon
224 2nd St. West
Napoleon, ND

Leo Hoff

Leo Hoff, 79, Napoleon, passed away Dec. 11, 2020, at the Napoleon Care Center. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Leo was born Sept. 12, 1941 to John and Bertha (Grenz) Hoff. He grew up with five other brothers and two sisters 8 miles south of Steele. He was the oldest of the family.

He worked for many farmers in Kidder, Morton and Logan Counties. He loved being with family and friends. In 2006 he became ill and entered the Gackle Nursing Home until July 2020 when he entered the Napoleon Care Center.

He is survived by his three brothers, Emil Hoff, Napoleon, Sam Hoff, Napoleon, Richard Hoff, Napoleon; two sisters, Margaret (Randy) Spotts, Napoleon, Christine Schneider, Bismarck; many nephews, nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Bertha; two brothers, Carl Hoff and Jack Hoff; many aunts; uncles; one brother-in-law, Joseph Schneider.

The family would like to thank the Napoleon Care Center and the Gackle Care Center for the good care he received when he was in there.

Share memories and sign online guestbook at www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com. Dahlstrom Funeral Home of Wishek/Napoleon/Kulm, entrusted with arrangements.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 12, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dahlstrom Funeral Home - Napoleon
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sending our thoughts and prayers for the Hoff family!
Edward and Sharon Jutila
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results