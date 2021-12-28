Leo Jahner

Leo Jahner, 95, Linton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at The Terrace Basic Care facility in Bismarck.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton. Myers Funeral Home of Linton will be streaming Leo's service at www.Myersfh.com under Leo's obituary for any family and friends that can't attend.

Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. with prayer service starting at 7 p.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton.

Inurnment will take place following the service in the St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery.

Leo was born on the family farm to Frank and Agnes (Nagel) Jahner on Sept. 14, 1926. He stayed on the farm, eventually buying it from his dad. Leo married Martha Bosch on Oct. 13, 1947, and together they had six children. Leo worked hard to support his family, many times working until dark to plant or harvest crops. Leo also was very musical. He taught himself to play accordion at 16 and then eventually started playing piano, playing both instruments by ear. The grandkids loved to go to the farm and have Grandpa play accordion for them so they could dance. When the kids came home to the farm you could always find Leo carrying the newest grandbaby in the crook of his arm, walking back and forth from the kitchen to the living room and back, countless times. Leo was in several bands throughout his life and played for many, many weddings and in bars on the weekend. He also drove school bus for the Linton school district. He loved this job as he loved children. In 1986 Leo and Martha retired from the farm and moved to Linton. Soon the farmer in Leo realized he couldn't just sit around and do nothing, so he got a job at the Linton golf course as groundskeeper. He loved this job as it took him to the outdoors he was used to. In 2011 the children encouraged Leo and Martha to move to Mandan to be closer to kids and grandkids. However, in 2019 they realized their hearts were in Linton, so they moved back.

Leo was an easygoing, quiet man. He was very well liked and many of his nieces and nephews and neighbor kids affectionately called him Papa Leo. He loved when the grandkids came around, and soon there were lots of great grandkids.

Leo is survived by his children Dorothy Hoffman, Bismarck; Leo and Pam Jahner, Bismarck; Mary and Richard Heidrich, Mandan; Cindy and Tom Nolz, West Fargo; and Tim Jahner, Sebastion, Fla. Nine grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. His sister Rose Roth, Appleton, Wis.; brother Eddy and Bernice Jahner, Appleton, Wis; and brother-in-law Ben Johs, Linton. In-laws: Anna Bosch, Frank and Madonna Bosch, Bill and Mae Bosch, all of Strasburg, Bernice (Manny) Fettig of Fargo, and Jane Bosch of Bismarck, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Agnes (Nagel) Jahner; in-laws John and Mary (Ibach) Bosch; wife Martha; son Tom; son-in-law Tim Hoffman. Brothers and sisters Eli and Theresa Jahner, Frank and Maggie Jahner, Tillie (Magnus) Unser, Mary (Ray) Job, Leona (Tom) Liederbach, Katie (Leo) Fisher, Christine Johs, Irene Bradley; in-laws George and Edna Bosch, Tony and Molly Bosch, Jack Bosch, Florence Merkt, Eileen Bosch and Alex Bosch; and brother-in-law Martin Roth.

The family would also like to extend their sincere gratitude to Herman Jahner and Leslie Jenner and Fuzzy Fiest for their visits and kindness they showed our dad. Also, the ladies at the Nodak apartments in Linton who were so kind to him and brought him such good food.