Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leo Peltz

Leo Peltz

Leo Peltz was born in Blue Grass, ND, on January 6, 1926, the son of Robert and Rose (Stauss) Peltz. Leo proudly served his country in the Navy during World War II.

He lived in numerous states over the years, settling for over forty years in Florida.

Leo, at age 96, died on March 7, 2022, at Faith Presbyterian Hospice in Dallas, TX, surrounded by family.

Family visitation will be held on Friday, April 1, at 7:00 p.m. at The Cornerstone Ministry, located at 117 South Main Street in Glen Ullin. Services will be held at the Bethel Assembly of God in Glen Ullin on April 2, at 11:00 a.m.

In memory of Leo Peltz's life, charitable donations may be made to The American Legion Veterans and Children Foundation.



Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 25, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.