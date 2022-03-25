Leo Peltz

Leo Peltz was born in Blue Grass, ND, on January 6, 1926, the son of Robert and Rose (Stauss) Peltz. Leo proudly served his country in the Navy during World War II.

He lived in numerous states over the years, settling for over forty years in Florida.

Leo, at age 96, died on March 7, 2022, at Faith Presbyterian Hospice in Dallas, TX, surrounded by family.

Family visitation will be held on Friday, April 1, at 7:00 p.m. at The Cornerstone Ministry, located at 117 South Main Street in Glen Ullin. Services will be held at the Bethel Assembly of God in Glen Ullin on April 2, at 11:00 a.m.

In memory of Leo Peltz's life, charitable donations may be made to The American Legion Veterans and Children Foundation.