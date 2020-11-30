Leo Schlaht

Born Sept. 15, 1935, in Mercer to Emil and Bertha Schlaht, passed away Nov. 14, 2020, in a Puyallup, Washington hospital.

Leo joined the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. He married the love of his life, Barbara, in 1958. They moved to Washington in 1968 with their two girls. He became a machinist for Martinac Shipbuilding in Tacoma, Washington. As a family they love horses and traveling.

Survived by his wife Barbara Schlaht of 62 years; daughters Debra Chapman and Linda Foster; and grandchildren Bryan Foster and Courtney (and Kyle) Cannon.

Preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Bertha Schlaht; and brother James Schlaht.