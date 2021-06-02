Menu
Leona Gartner
Leona Gartner

Leona Gartner, 80, of St. Anthony, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center, Bismarck.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, June 4, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Deacon Bob Wingenbach presiding. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 4:30-6:00 PM at BUEHLER LARSON Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 6:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to read the full obituary, watch the livestream, sign the guestbook and share memories with her family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Service
6:00p.m.
Buehler-Larson Funeral Home
1701 Sunset Drive, Mandan, ND
Jun
4
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Buehler-Larson Funeral Home
1701 Sunset Drive, Mandan, ND
Jun
4
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church (Mandan, ND)
