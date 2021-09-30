Leona Moser

Leona Moser, 92, of Bismarck, (formerly Medina), went to her heavenly home Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Edgewood on Dominion with family by her side.

Leona was born June 23, 1929, in Fredonia to Rudolph and Magdalena (Gunsch) Schlecht. She grew up in rural Medina with five brothers and two twin sisters. Leona graduated from Medina High School in 1947, where she even played basketball. After graduation from high school, Leona attended nursing school in Bismarck and became an LPN, working at the Hazen hospital and Bismarck Hospital, which is now Sanford.

On March 26, 1954, Leona married Marvin Moser in Medina. They made their home on a farm eight miles northwest of Medina, and there they raised two girls and two boys. Leona kept very busy being a full-time farm wife, mom and gardener. She loved to garden and had a yard full of flowers and a vegetable garden.

Attending the United Methodist Church in Medina kept her busy with Sunday school, church decorating, and ladies groups. Mom was also very musical, singing and playing guitar with Marvin and her kids. She was also part of a family singing group, The Schlecht Family Singers. They would entertain at nursing homes and churches.

After the kids were grown, Leona and Marvin would love to go to town to visit with friends and family at the local cafe. This also meant she didn't have to cook! Occasionally they would take a break from farming, having reunions with Marvin's Marine buddies, camping, and bus tours.

Leona and Marvin resided on the farm until August of 2013, when they moved to Edgewood Assisted Living in Bismarck, due to Marvin's health. This was tough on Marvin and Leona, as they had to leave behind their home and friends....and for Leona, all her flowers. But....they were VERY happy that a neighbor boy was ready to move onto the farm and keep it going! Unfortunately, Marvin passed away just two months later. Leona stayed at Edgewood and became friends with many residents and staff. She was also able to spend a lot of fun times with sister Alvina, when she also moved into Edgewood across the hall. She visited family on special occasions. Leona resided at Edgewood for eight years, making it like home by decorating the hallway and wall outside her apartment for each occasion and season, and helping the staff with the flower gardens, Christmas decorating, or anything else she could help with! (Even cleaning windows and shoveling snow!)

Leona will be missed by so many. Her creativity, wit, humor, and kindness were one of a kind. Happy gardening in heaven, Mom!

Leona is survived by two daughters, Sherry (Doug) Kramlich, Tappen and Sandy Graf (Dusty Jacobson), Bismarck; two sons, Daryl Moser and Marlin (Lana) Moser, both of Bismarck; eight grandchildren, Clint (Jonni) Kramlich, Tappen, Stacy (Steven) Eberl, Dawson, Matthew (Julie) Kramlich, Maddock, Darin (Morgan Reese) Graf, Deserae (Tayler) Mann, Haley Moser, Marissa Moser, and Isaac Moser, all of Bismarck; six great-grandchildren, Elayna, Alea, Cord, Skye, Ridge, and Winston.

She was the last of her siblings to pass away.....preceded in death by her parents (Rudolph and Magdalena), five brothers (Gideon, Clarence, Walter, Reuben, Alvin), two sisters (Hilda, Alvina) and daughter-in-law, Susan Moser.

The family would like to express a special "Thank You" to all the staff at Edgewood on Dominion for helping mom make Edgewood her home for the past eight years! We will miss seeing you all!

Visitation will be one hour before the service. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at United Methodist Church, Medina with Pastor Brenda Goodman officiating. Interment will be in Medina Cemetery.

Leona's service will be recorded and downloaded on her obituary page on the Eddy Funeral Home website in the week following her service.

Eddy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.