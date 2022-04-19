Menu
Leona Stroh
Leona Stroh, 93, Killdeer, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Hill Top Home of Comfort, Killdeer. Leona's Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Killdeer, with Fr. Joseph Evinger as the celebrant. Interment will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Dickinson. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson and will continue at the church from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a rosary and vigil at 7:00 p.m., with Deacon Dan Tuhy presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church on Wednesday. Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, www.ladburyfuneralservice.com.


Be the first to post a memory or condolences.