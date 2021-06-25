Leonard Bachmeier

Leonard Bachmeier, 86, ended his battle with Alzheimer's disease on June 23, 2021. He passed away at his home under the care of hospice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Fred Harvey as celebrant. Burial will follow at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7:00 PM and Parish Vigil at 7:30 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Leonard was born to Pete and Zina (Ternes) Bachmeier in Raleigh, ND on February 22, 1935. He married Lillian Twite on October 3, 1955. They raised five children and spent 66 years together pursuing life's dreams.

Leonard studied engineering at Bismarck State College. He worked for the U.S. Geological Survey for 12 years. Finding his true career passion, he formed Developer's Inc. in 1971, with partner Jack Hopfauf working in real estate, construction and land development. In 1978, he established Century 21 Landmark Realty where he was active in real estate sales, land development, and property management for the Housing and Urban Development program.

Through the years, Leonard was involved in public service for his church, industry and community. He served on the Bismarck-Mandan Board of Realtors, Mandan Chamber of Commerce, Bismarck-Mandan Development Assoc., Bismarck-Mandan Homebuilders Assoc., the Mandan Architectural Review Board, and the Mandan Planning and Zoning Committee. He enjoyed being a board member on the Morton County Missouri West Rural Water Association bringing water to rural North Dakota.

Leonard's spiritual needs were met by a profound faith in Catholicism. He graduated from Assumption Abbey in Richardton, ND. He pushed the wheelbarrow to help build Christ the King Church, which spiritually fed him to the present time. Leonard, in turn, supported and served on Christ the King school board. His commitment to his faith was further enriched by all five children graduating from Christ the King school system. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Fourth Degree.

Leonard's greatest pleasure in life was working. In retirement he continued being involved in the family rental real estate business. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and his family. Leonard taught his family to be confident, humble, hardworking, honest, and fair. Leonard was caring, generous, and supportive with family and friends alike.

He is survived by his wife, Lillian; three daughters, Michaela Knower, Eagan, MN, Gwen (Paul) Mangiamele, Eden Prairie, MN, and Tamara Bachmeier, Big Fork, MT; two sons, Cameron, Mandan, ND, Craig (Sue), Santa Fe, NM; eight grandchildren, Tasha, Charles, Mia, Henry, Isaac, Lewis, Josef, and Ben; four great-grandchildren, William, Nolan, Lilly, and Griffin; brothers, Will (Doris), Minot, ND, Dean (Norma), Minot, ND, and a sister-in-law, Jean (Donald) Mandan, ND.

He was preceded in death by his parents (Pete and Zina Bachmeier), brothers, Donald and Robert.

In addition, Leonard will be deeply missed by his friend and business partner, Wade (Eden) Bachmeier.

In lieu of memorials, the family would appreciate just a card.

