Leonard Berger

On October 2, 2021, surrounded by family, holding his hands and praying, Leonard David Berger entered the gates of Heaven at the age of 80. A simple, hardworking, God-abiding man who loved the family and land God blessed him with is now without pain.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Todd Kreitinger as celebrant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00-7:00 PM at Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday.

