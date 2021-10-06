Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leonard Berger
FUNERAL HOME
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND

Leonard Berger

On October 2, 2021, surrounded by family, holding his hands and praying, Leonard David Berger entered the gates of Heaven at the age of 80. A simple, hardworking, God-abiding man who loved the family and land God blessed him with is now without pain.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Todd Kreitinger as celebrant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00-7:00 PM at Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to read the full obituary, watch the livestream, sign the guestbook and share memories with Leonard's family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Oct
7
Service
7:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Oct
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Spirit of Life Catholic Church (Mandan, ND)
Funeral services provided by:
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
J.
November 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results