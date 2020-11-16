Leonard Pierce, 74, of Bismarck, passed away on Nov. 6, in Mesa, Ariz. Mass of Christian Burial for Leonard will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Scranton. Fr. Raphael Obotama will celebrate the Mass with burial to follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Scranton. There will be a Rosary and Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home Chapel in Bowman.

The family has requested and with the ND State Mandate that masks be worn in the sanctuary and social distancing be followed. We ask that you respect the wishes of Leonard's family. Visitation for Leonard will be from 12-9 on Thursday at the Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home Chapel. In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: Hope Manor, PO Box 1301, Bismarck, ND 58502. Mass will also be livestreamed and we will update with a link as it is available.