Leonard Zako

On Nov. 5, at the age of 86, and after a battle with COVID, with his daughters by his side, Len Zako passed from this life to the next as he entered into the joy of the Lord and was reunited with his beloved wife, Alice.

Len served his country in the U.S. Navy then worked with Allstate for over 30 years during which time he made many friends and served his clients well. Most of all, Len was a wonderful and doting son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His entire family meant the world to him. His grandchildren and his dog Gracie brought him so much joy.

Len was known for his incredible sense of humor, his generous heart, his dedication to his family, his easy going nature and his love of ketchup....on everything!

He will be remembered with much love and gratitude and will be greatly missed. Per his request a private memorial service will be planned.