Leora Herrmann

Leora Herrmann, 64, passed away in Bismarck on Sept. 18, 2021.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 at Century Baptist Church, 205 Colt Ave., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held Thursday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway. Family will greet guests starting at 5 p.m. and a prayer service starts at 6:30 p.m.

To share memories of Leora, view the service livestream and sign the online guestbook, visit www.parkwayfuneral.com.