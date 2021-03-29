Leota Neigum

Leota Neigum died Saturday, March 27, 2021 with her daughters and special niece, Dawn, by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Church of the Ascension, 1825 S. 3rd St. Bismarck. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021 with a rosary////vigil service starting at 7 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Leota Neigum was born near Mott, ND on July 18, 1936 to Wendell and Zola Waddell. She grew up and attended school in Mott where she graduated from Mott High School.

From an early age she knew she wanted to be a nurse and help people, especially children. After she graduated from St. Alexius School of Nursing in 1957, she worked as a pediatric nurse at St. Alexius hospital for 43 years. She retired in 1996 but remained active in the community.

Leota married Frank Neigum on June 22, 1959 at St Mary's Church in Bismarck and felt blessed to become part of the Neigum family. Frank and Leota had two daughters, Cindy and Nadine.

Leota always enjoyed planning family get-togethers "In the nest," and spending time with family and friends, especially the grand kids. You were never a stranger for very long with Leota. She also enjoyed camping and playing pinochle. She was an active member of Ascension Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters, Serra Club as well as serving with the St. Alexius Auxiliary, Red Hats, Retired Nurses Group and Christian Women's Club and Circle of Friends.

Leota will be missed by many friends and family including her daughters; Cindy (Steve) Rauser, Bismarck, Nadine (James) Mittleider, Bismarck; grandchildren, Shawn Mittleider, Jordan (Amy) Moszer, Tyler Mittleider and Ashley (John) Duppong; great-grandchildren, Seth, Megan,Jase, Mason and Ember; brother, Bill (Charlene) Waddell, Worley, Ida.; sisters, Joyce Hovland, Watford City, Devonne Waddell, Worley, Ida., Jennine Waddell, Spokane, Wash., Denise (Walter) Floch, Plumber, Ida., Sherri (George) Goody, Melrose, Mont. She will also be missed by all of her nieces and nephews who considered her to be their favorite aunt.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank, an infant son; sister, Kay Hovland and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to St. Vincent's Care Center for the care they provided for their mother, with a special thank you to Miranda, Melissa and Betty and St. Alexius Hospice.

Memorials can go to Serra Club, Catholic Daughters, Church of Ascension.

