LeRoy Buckmeier

LeRoy Buckmeier, 72, of Sheyenne, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at Sanford Health, Bismarck.

LeRoy Micheal Buckmeier was born Aug. 18, 1948 to Carl and Agatha (Dosch) Buckmeier in Rugby. He graduated from Maddock in 1966. After graduating he pursued a career in construction with his brother Raymond. In spring of 1984 LeRoy moved to Washington State and worked for Montgomery Home, building high dollar homes for over twenty years. In 2006 LeRoy moved back to North Dakota and started his own business, Buckmeier Construction. LeRoy married Luana Howard Poulsen on Aug. 18, 2006 at Buffalo Gap, Medora. LeRoy liked to spend his time doing black powder shoots, hunting, reading and carpentry. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Luana Buckmeier; daughter LeCinda (Troy) Newman; stepdaughter Leah (Tanner) Nicholls; stepson Mitchell (Elisha) Poulsen; brothers Jim (Dorothy) Buckmeier, Raymond (Almyra "Carty") Buckmeier, Steven (Michelle) Buckmeier; sisters Darlene Faber, Beverly (Dave) Mattern, Carla (Pat) Meyer, Annette Johnson; grandchildren (LeCinda's) LuCas Newman, Emma Newman and Kaylee Newman, (Mitchell's) Stephen Merrick, Brinlee Poulsen and Ridge Poulsen, (Leah's) Ava Hoime and Livia Nicholls and nieces and nephews.

LeRoy is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Agatha Buckmeier; brothers Eugene Buckmeier and Donald (Aldeane) Buckmeier and brother-in-law Ralph Faber.

Visitation will be Friday, March 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with family present from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 2 p.m., all at Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford. Burial will be at the Riverside Cemetery, Sheyenne.