LeRoy Tschaekofske

LeRoy Tschaekofske, 68 of Hazen, passed away Jan. 6, 2022 from complications of pneumonia. Services will be held at 2 p.m. CST, Wednesday Jan. 12, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church Rural Hazen with Pastor Nathan Schieber officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Hazen and Beulah.