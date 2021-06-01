Leroy Walker

Leroy Walker, 80, of Beulah, peacefully passed away on May 28, 2021 at Sakakawea Medical Center, Hazen after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Services will be held at 10 a.m. CDT on Friday, June 4, at Prairie View Church of God with Pastor Bob Schmidt officiating. Burial will follow at Hope Congregational Cemetery, north of Golden Valley.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.

Leroy was born on Nov. 10, 1940 to Joseph and Emma (Christmann) Walker on the Walker farm north of Zap. He attended school in Beulah for one year before completing this education at country school. After school, Leroy helped his dad on the farm, along with his coal mining business and later, with house moving. Leroy married Ila Eckenrode at Prairie View Church of God in Beulah. The couple had one son, Jeff.

Leroy's passion in life was always cars. He worked briefly as a body man for a car dealership in Dickinson and for Liebelt Chevrolet in Beulah. Leroy also enjoyed helping area farmers fix their vehicles and equipment. Leroy's salvage yard began from farmers paying him for his services with used vehicles and spare parts. He ran and operated his salvage yard for nearly 60 years.

In the late 1960s, Leroy bought his first Edsel, which grew into owning the world's largest collection of Edsels. He also greatly enjoyed driving in demolition derbies and stock car racing.

Leroy is survived by his son, Jeff (Jayne) Walker of Hazen; three grandchildren, Johnathan (Trisha) Walker of Hazen, Jesse (Angie) Walker of Home, Kan., and Brittany (Michael) Freadhoff of Judson; seven great-grandchildren, Jackson, James, Oliver, Buddy, Zayden, Brayleigh and Mason; one sister, Donna Smith of Beulah; his former wife, Ila Walker of Beulah; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Emma; and two brothers, Victor and Leo.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.