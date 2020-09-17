Menu
Lester Everitt

Lester "Jay" Everitt, 70, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck. Visitation will be held Sunday at Bismarck Funeral Home from 2 to 4 p.m. for those who wish to visit and share stories. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21 at Bismarck Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan at 2 p.m. For those who are unable to attend, the memorial service will be streamed live on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Jay was born on March 1, 1950, in Williamsport, Md., to Dale and Marcella (Atkins) Everitt. At the age of 18, he joined the United States Air Force where he served for 20 years, including during the Vietnam War. He married Jana DesLauriers on June 15, 1984. Following his retirement from the Air Force, they moved to Bismarck, where Jay worked as a correctional officer for 25 years before retiring in 2012. Jay had no greater passion than that of his children and grandchildren.

Jay will be deeply missed by his wife, Jana, his three children, Jonathan (Tonya), Nicole, and Nicholas, his three granddaughters, his brother and sister, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

To share memories of Jay go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
