Lester Schramm

Lester Schramm, 87, Bismarck, passed away Jan. 8, 2022. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Lester John Schramm was born January 27, 1934, to Ernest and Rose (Galster) Schramm in Hazen. He was raised and educated in Hazen. On Dec. 30, 1954, he married Virginia Buechler in Hazen. They moved to Bismarck where Lester worked at AT&T until his retirement. Following his retirement, he moved to Minneapolis and worked for another communication company, often traveling for his job.

He is survived by his daughters, Renee (Jeff) Stone and Tara Ray; grandchildren, Marni (Emiliano) Flores, Katie (Paul) Goldammer, Jordan (Lauren) Ray and Micayla (Jacobe) Sherman; his great-grandchildren; sister, JoAnn (Leonard) Becker; and sister-in-law, Charleen Buechler.

Lester was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; son, Tim; and his parents.

To share memories of Lester and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.