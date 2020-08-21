Lester Strom

Lester Strom, 88, Kintyre, passed away Aug. 19, 2020. Per Lester's request no services will be held. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Lester was born Sept. 27, 1931, in Kintyre to Oscar and Virginia (Johnson) Strom. He was raised and educated in Kintyre. Lester served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After his discharge, he returned to the farm.

Lester was united in marriage to Arlene Roemmich Sept. 21, 1955, in Steele. After their marriage, they moved to the family farm where he farmed and ranched until his passing.

Lester is survived by his sons: Randell (Jason), Bismarck; Steven, Mandan; Terrell (Joyce), Hazelton; grandchildren: Kathy, Kara, Makiah, Mathias, Makal, Danny, Eric, Marcia, Melanie; and great-grandchildren: Abby and Emily, and his special friend Max, the Chihuahua.

Lester was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Arlene; daughter, Karen; and son, Peter Oscar.

Those wishing to sign the online register book or leave a message of condolence, please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.