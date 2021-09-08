Lila Gienger

Lila Gienger, 80, Jamestown, died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at Ave Maria Village in Jamestown.

Lila Anne Hougen was born Nov. 25, 1940 at Valley City, the daughter of Russell and Lila Hougen. She graduated from St. Catherine High School in Valley City. She attended NDSU and graduated from Valley City State University in 1963 with a B.S. degree in biology education.

She and Donald Gienger were married Aug. 5, 1967 in Valley City. They made their home on a farm west of Streeter. She taught high school science in Streeter and Lehr, and later elementary music in Napoleon and Gackle. She taught piano in her home for many years, and was a longtime organist at St. Luke Lutheran Church. Lila worked at Walmart in Jamestown and the Wishek Community Hospital.

Lila was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Streeter, Streeter Senior Citizens Club, ND Music Teachers Association, and the Bismarck/Mandan Thursday Music Club.

In November 2019, Lila and Don moved to (Heritage Centre in) Jamestown.

She is survived by her husband, Donald, Jamestown; four children, Perry, Denver, Colo.; Lisa Stay, Plymouth, Minn.; Lora (Igor) Princ, Eden Prairie, Minn.; Paul (Kyla), Fargo; and eight grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Jim, San Anselmo, Calif.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial Service – 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Haut Funeral Chapel, Jamestown.

Interment - St. Luke Lutheran Cemetery, Streeter.

Memorials preferred to Streeter Senior Citizens Club.

Arrangements - Haut Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, Jamestown.