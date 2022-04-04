Lila Lee (Lowman) Kalvoda

MANDAN - Lila Lee (Lowman) Kalvoda, 80, of Mandan, passed away peacefully at her home on April 1, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Fred Harvey as celebrant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to read the full obituary, sign the guestbook, and share memories with Lila's family.