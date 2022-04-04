Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lila Lee Kalvoda
FUNERAL HOME
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND

Lila Lee (Lowman) Kalvoda

MANDAN - Lila Lee (Lowman) Kalvoda, 80, of Mandan, passed away peacefully at her home on April 1, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Fred Harvey as celebrant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to read the full obituary, sign the guestbook, and share memories with Lila's family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Apr. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.