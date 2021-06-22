Lila Simon

Lila Jane (Schneider) Simon, 89, passed away Sept. 10, 2020 in Casper, Wyoming. A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 25 at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave., Bismarck.

Burial service will be held afterwards at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

Born March 1931 in Bismarck to Anton and Hedwiga Schneider, Lila was the oldest of four children. She attended St. Mary's school in Bismarck, graduating in 1949.

In 1951 she married Gordon Simon, of Mandan. They were married 62 years and raised four children. They resided in Bismarck until 1963 when Gordon was transferred to Casper, Wyoming, where they made their home. In 2006 they moved to Ft. Collins, Colorado, with Lila moving back to Casper in 2014 after Gordon's passing.

Lila is survived by her four children, Sandra Simon, Kent Simon, Ronald Simon, and Barbara Gmeiner; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Paul and Michael Schneider, both of Bismarck; and 12 nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Gordon; and her brother, Eugene (Duke).

