Lilavon Herman

BEULAH - Lilavon Herman, 86, Beulah, died peacefully on March 27, 2022, at Sakakawea Medical Center, Hazen. Services will be held at 10:00 AM CDT, Thursday, March 31, 2022, at PrairieView Church of God, Beulah, with Rev. Justin Countryman officiating. Burial will follow in Beulah City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:00 PM CDT on Wednesday, March 31, 2022, at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.

Lilavon is survived by her husband, Albin; one son and daughter-in-law, Lyle and Peggy Herman (Mandan); two daughters and sons-in-law, Lois and Robert Fifer, and Lora and Michael Sayler, (both of Beulah); two sisters, Hope Smith (Virginia) and Virginia Scheurer (Nebraska); six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Hilmer, Russell, and Theophil Reich and one sister, Marvalou Kavalenko.

