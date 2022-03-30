Menu
Lilavon Herman
FUNERAL HOME
Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH
1301 HWY 49 N
Beulah, ND

Lilavon Herman

BEULAH - Lilavon Herman, 86, Beulah, died peacefully on March 27, 2022, at Sakakawea Medical Center, Hazen. Services will be held at 10:00 AM CDT, Thursday, March 31, 2022, at PrairieView Church of God, Beulah, with Rev. Justin Countryman officiating. Burial will follow in Beulah City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:00 PM CDT on Wednesday, March 31, 2022, at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.

Lilavon is survived by her husband, Albin; one son and daughter-in-law, Lyle and Peggy Herman (Mandan); two daughters and sons-in-law, Lois and Robert Fifer, and Lora and Michael Sayler, (both of Beulah); two sisters, Hope Smith (Virginia) and Virginia Scheurer (Nebraska); six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Hilmer, Russell, and Theophil Reich and one sister, Marvalou Kavalenko.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH
