Linda K. Hart, age 74 of Minot, formerly of Garrison, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 from complications secondary to COVID-19 at her home in Minot.

Linda was born Sept. 25, 1946 to Orville and Margie (Rynning) Hart in Richardton. In 1950 she, along with her parents, left the farm and moved to Coleharbor when her father began work on the Garrison Dam. Linda grew up in Coleharbor attending school in Coleharbor and Underwood, graduating in 1966. In 1967 she moved to Garrison where she worked as a dietary aid in the Garrison Nursing Home. In 1988 she moved to Minot where she resided until the time of her death.

Linda had a passion for flowers, which she planted everywhere and a love of art. She saw the beauty in everything and spent countless hours sketching, painting and coloring beautiful pictures. Linda spent the last five years of her life residing at Edgewood Vista Memory Care secondary to developing Alzheimer's dementia where she was treated with love and wonderful care. She was very happy there and called it her "private resort."

Linda is survived by her sister, Donna Bratz of Willmar, Minn., nieces Nicole (Chad) Dresser of Willmar, Lisa Bratz of Battle Lake, Minn., great-niece Mckayla Bratz of Willmar, Minn., and great-nephew Cameron Bratz of Fargo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law, Dennis Bratz, grandparents, several aunts and uncles and cousins.

Linda will be interred in a private ceremony at a later date.

