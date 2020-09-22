Linda Olsrud

Linda Olsrud lost her battle with colon cancer. GET A COLONOSCOPY. Linda was the wife of the late John Olsrud.

Linda leaves behind her four children, Joe Miller in Minneapolis, Sarah (Matt) Coene of Jacksonville, Fla., Lynne (Brian) Carlson of Bismarck, and Dr. Carrie (Ian) Daly of Denver; and Daughter in Heart, Marlo Teal of Minneapolis.

She is survived by nine grandchildren, Austin and Yosemite Miller, Thomas Miller and Melinda (Cody) Waters, Jordan (Sharlene) Mathisen and Casey Dinham, and Miriam, James, and Eoin Daly; and great-grandchildren, Luna and Max.

Linda also is survived by her two younger brothers, Charles (Jodi) Smith of Arizona and Thomas (Barbara) Smith of Indiana.

Linda's life was one of service to others. Her kids always came first. When they were younger, she did everything to protect them, make sure they were safe, made sure they received the best education for each of them.

After kids were grown, out on their own and productive adults, she turned her attention to others who needed her help, guidance, and encouragement. Linda was able to parlay her expertise into community service as executive director of VSA North Dakota where she remained for over two decades until her retirement a few years ago.

Because of the COVID pandemic there will be a small invite only service. In lieu of flowers please be helpful to people that need help.

Special thanks to Sanford Hospice and Lisa Goetz, R.N. as well as Dakota Home Care and Reverend David-Paul Chiscolm.

