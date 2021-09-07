Linda Weisenberger

Linda Weisenberger, 70, of Underwood, passed away on Sept. 4, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at CHI St. Alexius Health, Bismarck.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, at Augustana Lutheran Church, Underwood. Burial will be held at 9 a.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery on Friday, Sept. 10. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Bismarck Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Linda was born on July 29, 1951, to Earl and Beulah (Nerby) Harrington. She was raised and educated in Robinson, graduating in 1969. She then went on to attend Valley City State University majoring in education, graduating in 1972.

On Aug. 11, 1972, Linda married the love of her life, Scotty Weisenberger in Robinson.

Linda started her teaching career in Tuttle, teaching fifth and sixth grades for four years before moving to Underwood where she was the librarian at the Underwood school for 29 years. Going to work always brought her joy, especially being in her library and spending time with her aides that helped her. She always enjoyed her students, even when they were naughty!

Spending time with family is what she loved the most, especially watching her grandchildren play all their sports, including baseball, basketball, football, track, volleyball, dance, and yes, even soccer. Rarely did she miss a game or an event, and often she would make the treats for their tournaments.

She had many hobbies she would do to keep her hands moving. She loved to crochet and would crochet hundreds of dish towels and wash cloths; many were sent to Guatemala. She would also give them as gifts and if you happened to get a set, you would end up wanting more. Also, she crocheted baby blankets which were used for baptisms. Cross stitching was another one of her talents and she cross stitched all the Christmas stockings and many pictures. When she wasn't crocheting or cross stitching you would find Linda scrapbooking all her grandchildren's life events, year by year.

Linda will be deeply missed by her husband of 49 years, Scotty of Underwood; two sons, Chad (Heather) Weisenberger of Underwood and Brent (Jordan) Weisenberger of Bismarck; five grandchildren, Paige (Mitchell) LeRoy, Brooke, Bo, Cash, and Carsen; one great granddaughter, Wrenley; three brothers, George Harrington, Wayne (Monica) Harrington, and Steve (Joey) Harrington; sisters-in-law, Carla Voigt and Shelly Rosenau; brothers-in-law, Johnny (Marci) Weisenberger and Hughie Weisenberger; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Maynard and Maxine Weisenberger; and her brother, Scott Harrington.

Please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to view the recording of the livestream and to share memories with Linda's family.