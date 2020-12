Lloyd "Fuzzy" Lauer, 86, of Bismarck, formerly of McClusky, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at a Bismarck care center.

Private services will be held Friday, Dec. 4, at the United Methodist Church, McClusky. Public visitation following CDC guidelines and North Dakota mandates from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. will be held Thursday at the Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky.

Burial will be held Monday in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.