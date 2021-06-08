Lloyd Schnaidt

Funeral service for Lloyd George Schnaidt, 83, of Dickinson will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, at St. John Lutheran Church, Dickinson with Pastor Joe Natwick officiating.

Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m. Monday with prayers and sharing at 6 p.m. at Stevenson Funeral Home.

Lloyd passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 after a valiant battle with cancer.

Lloyd George Schnaidt was born in Hazen on March 11, 1938, the son of Anna (Boepple) and George Schnaidt. After graduating from Beulah High School in 1956, he went on to study at North Dakota State University, graduating from The School of Pharmacy in 1960. In 1961, he married Marleen Herman in Beulah. To this union two children, Patrick and Peggy, were born. Together they moved to Dickinson and raised their children, and Lloyd began his career in pharmacy. On Aug. 30, 1986, Lloyd married Judy Voegele at St. John Lutheran Church in Dickinson. The family welcomed two more children, Annette and Todd Zeller. Lloyd was the pharmacist and owner of Service Drug and Gift for 25 years. He then served as long term care consultant for Thrifty White Drug. For over thirty years Lloyd provided pharmaceutical consultation at ABLE, Inc., St. Luke's Home and St. Benedict's Health Center. Lloyd's greatest gift was his compassion for people. He took a genuine interest in the lives of others. He was most grateful that his profession allowed him to help people through their struggles and in their time of need.

Lloyd had a great appreciation for music. He launched his trumpet career as a grade schooler, playing in a dance band with his cousin Clarence Zuern, continuing to play through college. He took great pleasure playing with the Elks Sodbuster Band for more than thirty years, and was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church, singing in the choir for 38 years. Lloyd's greatest passion was the water. Some of his best days were spent boating on Lake Sakakawea cultivating the many marina friendships he and his wife Judy developed over the years. He also enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, skiing and traveling (usually a marina was involved!) He loved going to the West River Community Center to make new friends over coffee.

Lloyd proudly served the City of Dickinson and the State of North Dakota. He was a member of the Board of Directors for the Greater North Dakota Association/State Chamber of Commerce, Dickinson State University Foundation and Dickinson Public Schools. He was a lifetime member of the North Dakota Pharmacist's Association and an active member in the ND Retailers Association, the Downtown Merchants Association, the Dickinson Jaycee's, the Knights of Columbus, the Dickinson Rotary Club and the Dickinson Elks Lodge. He dedicated many years of service to Troop 32 of the Boy Scouts of America and served as the Roughrider District Chairman of the Northern Lights Council. He truly showed that active participation in your community makes it thrive.

Lloyd is survived by his wife, Judy; children Patrick (Kathy) Schnaidt, Peggy (John) Stenmoen, Annette (Bruce Mohl) Zeller, and Todd (Lisa Foulkes) Zeller; sister Joyce Schlecht of Great Falls, Mont.; niece Cindy (Chris) Reiquam; nephew Chris (Carlene) Hartman; grandchildren Kyle (Brittney) Smith, Jesse (Emily) Schnaidt, Colton (Taylor Loberg) Smith, Jeremy (Michelle) Schnaidt, Dani (Mike) Bothwell, Brigitte (Petty Officer Daniel) Rolph, First Lieutenant Kate Stenmoen, Elizabeth Stenmoen; great-grandchildren Brannigan and Jett Smith, Nathaniel and Odette Schnaidt, Makayden and Maezie Schnaidt, Paisley and Parker Bothwell; numerous cousins and many dear friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Anna and George; twin children Mary Pat and Timothy James; brother-in-law John Schlecht; and niece Ranae Hartman.

A special thank you to Dr. Cameron Charchenko, MD and his staff, Nick and Sally, for their incredible dedication to Lloyd's health journey. They brought compassion, expertise and light to this long road. This team went above and beyond on Lloyd's behalf and his family is forever grateful. Thank you, also, to the nursing staff at CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck and CHI Hospice in Dickinson for the excellent care, friendships and laughter they added to Lloyd's days.

Remembrances and condolences can be shared with the family at stevensonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a favorite charity of Lloyd's.

Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home – Dickinson